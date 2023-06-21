UrduPoint.com

Head Clerk And Computer Operator Suspended Over Scuffle In DC Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Head clerk and computer operator suspended over scuffle in DC Office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Senior Clerk/Head Clerk of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Office and Computer Operator of Deputy Director Development Office have been suspended on charge of indulging in scuffle in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of local administration said here that Head Clerk Abid Masood and Computer Operator Iftikhar Ahmad Gill first exchanged hot words with each other over some issues and then they both started fight in the premises of DC Office amid presence of other staff of DC Office.

Receiving information, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar took serious notice and immediately suspended both officials. He also directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmad Saeed Manj to probe into the matter and submit its report within 3 days.

Further action would be taken in light of inquiry report, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

