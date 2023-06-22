UrduPoint.com

Head Clerk And Computer Operator Suspended Over Scuffle In DC Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Head clerk and computer operator suspended over scuffle in DC Office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Senior Clerk/Head Clerk of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Office and Computer Operator of Deputy Director Development Office have been suspended on charge of indulging in scuffle in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of local administration said here that Head Clerk Abid Masood and Computer Operator Iftikhar Ahmad Gill first exchanged hot words with each other over some issues and then they both started fight in the premises of DC Office amid presence of other staff of DC Office.

Receiving information, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar took serious notice and immediately suspended both officials. He also directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmad Saeed Manj to probe into the matter and submit its report within 3 days.

Further action would be taken in light of inquiry report, spokesman added.

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

4 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

4 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

4 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

4 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.