Head clerk caught red-handed taking bribe in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : A team of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) has caught the head clerk of municipal committee map branch red-handed taking Rs 55,000 bribe from a citizen.

An official spokesman said a man had submitted an application stating that one Zafar Gujjar was demanding bribe from him for approving the map for his house.

After initial investigation, an ACE team conducted a raid and caught the accused taking bribe. He was locked up at the City Police Station and further investigation was under way.