Head clerk, driver arrested for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) task force arrested two employees of minerals department Khushab over corruption.

ACE authorities said on Thursday that complainant contractor Waheed Shah,resident of Khushab district stated in his application to Director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach that head clerk Abdul Shakoor and driver Aziz Ahmed were demanding further cash amounting to Rs.

10,000, while they had already taken Rs. 57,000 for the contract.

On the direction of Regional Director, the Circle Officer Khushab Atif Shoukat along with Judicial Magistrate Tariq Mehmood conducted raid at the mines office and red handed arrested accused and also recovered the bribe amount.