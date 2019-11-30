Head Constable Arrested Over Bribe In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:18 PM
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a head constable of People's Colony police station on charge of taking illegal gratification
ACE spokesman on Saturday said that a citizen Muhammad Haneef filed a complaint, contending that HC Muhammad Yaseen was demanding Rs 5,000 bribe and he might implicate him in any fake case.
Assistant Director Monitoring ACE Zahid Masood Nizami, along with Civil Judge/Special Judicial Magistrate Najamus Saqib, conducted a raid and nabbed Head Constable Muhammad Yaseen red handed receiving bribe.
The team also recovered marked Currency notes from the possession of the accused.