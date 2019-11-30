Head constable arrested over bribe in Faisalabad

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a head constable of People's Colony police station on charge of taking illegal gratification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a head constable of People's Colony police station on charge of taking illegal gratification.

ACE spokesman on Saturday said that a citizen Muhammad Haneef filed a complaint, contending that HC Muhammad Yaseen was demanding Rs 5,000 bribe and he might implicate him in any fake case.

Assistant Director Monitoring ACE Zahid Masood Nizami, along with Civil Judge/Special Judicial Magistrate Najamus Saqib, conducted a raid and nabbed Head Constable Muhammad Yaseen red handed receiving bribe.

The team also recovered marked Currency notes from the possession of the accused.