Head constable commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :A police head constable committed suicide over some domestic issues in Civil Lines limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that head constable Muhammad Arshad of Gulistan Colony took his own life after shooting himself.

On information, SSP Operation Muhammad Afzal with officials reached the spot and sent the bodyto a mortuary for postmortem.

According to initial investigation, the head constable was worried due to some domestic problems.