Head Constable Commits Suicide
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A head constable committed suicide by shooting himself at Bostan Colony Kot Lakhpat area here on Tuesday. Police said that Gul Nawaz Khan, was upset over some domestic problems and he ended his life by shooting herself.
Further investigation was under way.
