Open Menu

Head Constable Flees After Killing Wife

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Head constable flees after killing wife

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A police head constable on Monday killed his wife over domestic disputes near Harappa town.

The police said head constable, Javed Iqbal killed his wife namely Sadia Parveen and injured daughter Aysha. The outlaw fled from the scene successfully, they added.

The police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

APP/mjm

Related Topics

Injured Police Wife From

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

3 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

3 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

3 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

3 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

3 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

3 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

3 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

3 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

3 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

3 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan