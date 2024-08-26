Head constable flees after killing wife

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A police head constable on Monday killed his wife over domestic disputes near Harappa town.

The police said head constable, Javed Iqbal killed his wife namely Sadia Parveen and injured daughter Aysha. The outlaw fled from the scene successfully, they added.

The police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

APP/mjm