Head constable killed, one injured in firing incident in peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A head constable was killed while one passerby got bullet injuries here at Machni gate when two real brothers opened indiscriminate fire.

According to police, the head constable Hassan Gul was killed by his cousins Zar Gul and Swab Gul over an old enmity.

The police took the body into custody and shifted the injured passerby identified as Rizwanullah to the hospital.

Meanwhile a police team rushed to the crime scene and started investigation and search of the accused.