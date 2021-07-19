UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Constable Killed, One Injured In Firing Incident In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:24 PM

Head constable killed, one injured in firing incident in peshawar

A head constable was killed while one passerby got bullet injuries here at Machni gate when two real brothers opened indiscriminate fire

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A head constable was killed while one passerby got bullet injuries here at Machni gate when two real brothers opened indiscriminate fire.

According to police, the head constable Hassan Gul was killed by his cousins Zar Gul and Swab Gul over an old enmity.

The police took the body into custody and shifted the injured passerby identified as Rizwanullah to the hospital.

Meanwhile a police team rushed to the crime scene and started investigation and search of the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police

Recent Stories

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

2 minutes ago

APFMA agrees to launch joint movement against rest ..

2 minutes ago

Taiwan approves local coronavirus vaccine for emer ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Oil Terminal Jask to Reach 1Mbd Export Cap ..

2 minutes ago

US 2020 Election Polls Full of 'Systematic Errors' ..

2 minutes ago

MCF chalks out plan for cleanliness on Eidul Azha

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.