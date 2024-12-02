Open Menu

Head Constable Martyred As Police Van Comes Under Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Head Constable martyred as police van comes under attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A head constable was martyred and two cops sustained injuries as a police mobile van was ambushed in Paharpur Tehsil last night.

According to a police spokesman, some unknown militants opened indiscriminate fire at a police mobile van near Mardan-bridge in Pir-Ashaab area of Paharpur. Th police promptly retaliated but all the attackers managed to escape. As a result, Head Constable Mir Ghulam was martyred while two constables got injured. The injured policemen were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

Later, the funeral prayer of martyred policeman Mir Ghulam was offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines with full protocol which was attended by Regional Police Officer Jehanzeb Nazir Khan, District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, SSP Security Abdul Samad, CTD SP Iftekhar, SP Headquarters Nawab Khan and other officers and officials from police and other civil departments besides the bereaved family members.

On this occasion, a smartly-turned out contingent of police presented salutes to the martyred policeman.

The RPO, DPO and other police officers laid floral wreaths on the coffins of martyred policeman. They also prayed for martyr’s high ranks in Jannah.

The RPO and DPO also condoled with the bereaved family and said the culprits of the incident would soon bring to justice.

APP/akt

