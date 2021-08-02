UrduPoint.com

Head Constable On Anti-polio Vacation Duty Martyred In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:21 PM

Head Constable on anti-polio vacation duty martyred in DI Khan

Unknown miscreants Monday killed a police head constable in Attal area of district DI Khan while performing security duty with anti-polio vaccination teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Unknown miscreants Monday killed a police head constable in Attal area of district DI Khan while performing security duty with anti-polio vaccination teams.

The head Constable identified as Dilawar received multiple bullet injuries and succumbed to the wounds on spot. He was posted at Kulachi police station.

Soon after the incident a heavy contingent of police along with DPO Najmul Hasnain reached the site. The police team cordoned off the area and arrested five suspects in a search operation.

Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered at police line DI Khan with public honor which was attended by a large number of police officers and officials.

A police contingent presented salute to the martyr and sent the body of martyred to his native town for burial.

