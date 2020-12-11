Head constable serving at MoFA for 40 years given sendoff

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday wished best to the head constable on his retirement, who had been serving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the last 40 years.

On behalf of Foreign Service Officers and staff members, the Foreign Secretary thanked Head Constable Abdul Majeed for his dedicated service as he paid a farewell call on him on last day of duty.

The Foreign Secretary gave away a memento shield to the retiring head constable.