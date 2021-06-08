UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Constable Suspended For Harassing Lady Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Head constable suspended for harassing lady doctor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A police head constable was suspended on the charge of harassing a lady doctor of General Hospital Samanabad.

Police said on Tuesday that Medical Officer of General Hospital Samanabad Dr Nausheen Adil lodged a complaint before SP Special Branch, contending that head constable Muhammad Waseem Zulfiqar harassed her in the hospital due to which she was under severe stress.

Taking action on the complaint, SP Special Branch Sajid Chaudhry immediately suspended the head constable Waseem Zulfiqar and started an inquiry against him.

Further action will be taken in the light of inquiry report, he added.

Related Topics

Police Doctor

Recent Stories

Thailand's industrial sentiment index falls to 11- ..

3 minutes ago

GCWU, NTU employees given vaccination facility

3 minutes ago

Lebanon signs mine action agreements with UNDP, Ne ..

3 minutes ago

DHO visits vaccination centre Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Dutch lose Van de Beek for Euro 2020

11 minutes ago

UN vows support for road-map toward elections in S ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.