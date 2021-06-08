Head constable suspended for harassing lady doctor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A police head constable was suspended on the charge of harassing a lady doctor of General Hospital Samanabad.

Police said on Tuesday that Medical Officer of General Hospital Samanabad Dr Nausheen Adil lodged a complaint before SP Special Branch, contending that head constable Muhammad Waseem Zulfiqar harassed her in the hospital due to which she was under severe stress.

Taking action on the complaint, SP Special Branch Sajid Chaudhry immediately suspended the head constable Waseem Zulfiqar and started an inquiry against him.

Further action will be taken in the light of inquiry report, he added.