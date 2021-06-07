UrduPoint.com
Head Master Of High School Suspended Over Absence From Duty

Mon 07th June 2021

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The District Education Department suspended a head master of high school over absence from duty here on Monday.

As per directives of the provincial government, the educational activities have been restored in educational institutes after lockdown due to coronavirus.

The officers of district education authority has started visits of different institutes to check implementation of corona standard operating procedure (SoP) during educational activities.

The officers suspended head master of Government High School 6/8-AR over absence from duty.

The officers also directed teachers to ensure implementation of SoP otherwise disciplinary action would be taken against them.

