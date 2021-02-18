Head Mistress Suspended: Student Mauled By Dog In School
Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:40 AM
Vehari, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A fourth class girl student was injured severely by a dog attack in her school when the stray animal entered the educational building on Thursday morning.
Young Amna Shaheen,10, was in school ground filling water in her bottle when a dog bit her face and legs which caused heavy bleeding.
The child was shifted to DHQ hospital by school administration where she was provided surgery and given anti-rabies vaccine.
DEO education, Misbah Rafih took notice of the incident and on visiting the school he suspended the headmistress and ordered inquiry.
App/msn-swf/