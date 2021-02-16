Ahmad Wali Massoud, Head of Massoud Foundation, Afghanistan will be visiting Islamabad along with a delegation from February 17 (Wednesday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Ahmad Wali Massoud, Head of Massoud Foundation, Afghanistan will be visiting Islamabad along with a delegation from February 17 (Wednesday).

During the visit, Ahmad Wali Massoud will call on the Foreign Minister, Speaker National Assembly, and other dignitaries.

He will deliver a keynote address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and also have interaction with the media, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

According to the statement, visit of Ahmad Wali Massoud was part of Pakistan's policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan and deepen people-to-people linkages.

It will provide an important opportunity for exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, it added.

Pakistan attached highest importance to its fraternal relations with Afghanistan, rooted in shared history, culture and traditions. "Pakistan remains committed to strengthen bilateral relations with Afghanistan and supports an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement of the Afghan conflict through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process," the statement concluded.