Head Of Court-made Citizen Committee Visits Tent City In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Head of court-made citizen committee visits tent city in Larkana

Civil Judge Muhammad Saleem Awan, as the head of the Citizens Committee established for the relief of flood-affectees on the court orders, visited the tent city set up at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium, Larkana city on Saturday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Civil Judge Muhammad Saleem Awan, as the head of the Citizens Committee established for the relief of flood-affectees on the court orders, visited the tent city set up at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium, Larkana city on Saturday.

He listened to the problems of the flood victims, who complained about non-availability of ration, tents and other items.

The judge directed the Taluka Mukhtiarkar of Revenue Department at Larkana Niaz Siyal to provide necessary facilities to the victims living in the tent city.

