MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote in a Wednesday Twitter post that he had directed the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), a public benefit corporation responsible for providing municipal services in Islamabad, to visit the opposition Azadi March sit-in site, which is taking place in demand of the government's resignation, so that the authorities could decide what relief to provide to the protesters amid the changing weather conditions.

Earlier this week, Protesters at the Azadi March dharna refused to suspend their activity due to rain and a fall in temperature.

"I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants with the onset of rain and changing weather conditions," Khan wrote on his account.

Thousands of workers of the Pakistani opposition Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl party took to the streets in Islamabad in late October in a bid to oust the Khan's government. The protest, dubbed the anti-government Azadi March against the policies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, have reportedly secured the support of other opposition parties in the country.