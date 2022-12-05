Head of mission in Kabul currently in Pakistan on prescheduled visit: FO Spox

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani is in the country on a prescheduled visit for consultations, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Monday.

Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani had remained unhurt in a terrorist attack on Pakistan's embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Friday.

Pakistan on Saturday had summoned the Afghan Charge d'Affaires to convey Pakistan's deep concern and anguish over the attack.