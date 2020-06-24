Head of NICVD gets hefty salary, but does not attend office: Haleem Sheikh

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday said that despite getting millions of rupees in terms of monthly salaries the top officials of the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Disease (NICVD), are absent for last three months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday said that despite getting millions of rupees in terms of monthly salaries the top officials of the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Disease (NICVD), are absent for last three months.

The PTI leader said this while addressing a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly Building here.

He said a retired person is appointed as head of NICVD on political ground, who is receiving Rs 6.5 million salary per month but did not bother to attend his office in last three months. Executive Director of NICVD, Nadeem Qamar did not attend his office even in present crisis situation, he added.

Haleem Adil Shaikh pointed out that the NICVD is under debt of Rs 16 billion at the moment.

He said that an amount of Rs 40,000 from each angioplasty procedure which is performed at the NICVD deposited into a special pool, which onward distributed to the accounts of ED NICVD and other officials. This is tax payers' money but the way they use it, is illegal and injustice, he added.

He said that the NICVD Welfare Trust is established, which is illegal because no government hospital or entity can form trust with its own name. The NICVD Trust was established but there is no accountability of the Trust, he added.

He said that the Board of Director of NICVD comprised of 12 members, but minutes of meetings of the board of directors is only signed by the chief minister of Sindh and Nadeem Qamar.

Speaking about NICVD, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the three hospitals were established around 50 years ago and these are Federal government-owned hospitals.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that when the District Hospital Jacobabad is closed, than, where Rs 180 million rupees are being spent.

He said that 111 hospitals in Sindh have been handed over to a non-governmental organization (NGO) due to inefficiency to run these hospitals. The provincial government is not capable to run even district and taluka hospitals, and it talks about running the NICVD, he added.