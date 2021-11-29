UrduPoint.com

Head Of Pakistani Physicians' Body In UK Meets Prime Minister

Mon 29th November 2021

Head of Pakistani physicians' body in UK meets prime minister

Chairman of the Association of Pakistani Physicians and Surgeons in the United Kingdom Dr Usman Khan Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Association of Pakistani Physicians and Surgeons in the United Kingdom Dr Usman Khan Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, Dr Usman appreciated the prime minister for taking steps for betterment of the overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting also discussed the measures to uplift the health and nursing fields, and ways to attract the investment of overseas Pakistani doctors in the sector.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the meeting.

