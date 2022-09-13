Head of peace committee among five martyred in Swat blast

The head of local peace committee Idrees Khan was among the five people martyred in a remote controlled blast in Barra Bandai area of Kabal tehsil here on Tuesday evening

The Kabal Police said that Idrees Khan, along with two personal bodyguards, and two policemen, was on his way to home when his vehicle was targeted with a remote controlled explosive device planted by unknown miscreants on Barra Bandai Road.

As a result of the blast, Idrees Khan, two policemen and his two bodyguards were martyred.

Soon after receiving information, Kabal police reached the site of the blast and collected evidence.

Police later launched the search operation in the area to nab the perpetrators involved.