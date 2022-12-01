Head of Pulmonology dept BVH transfers Nishtar Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Head of Pulmonology Department of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH), Professor Dr Azam Mushtaq is transferred to Nishtar hospital here on Thursday, according to the notification.

Dr. Azam is a senior pulmonologist and basically a resident of the local city.

Before transfer, he was serving as Professor at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur.

Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) and Allied Institution Employees (AIE) Bahawalpur awarded him a gold medal for contributing "the best services for COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospital".

He offers a number of different services and treatments such as Blood Gas Analysis, Bronchial Biopsy, Bronchial Thermoplasty (Severe Asthma Treatment), Diabetes Management, Diagnostic Testing, Lung Biopsy, Lung Transplant, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Spirometry and Thyroid Treatment.

President of PMA (Pakistan Medical Association) hails the transfer of Dr. Azam Mushtaq to the Nishtar hospital. In a statement, he called him 'the trusted chest specialist'.