Head Of Robbers Gang Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Head of robbers gang arrested

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Orangi Town area arrested the head of a robbers gang and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Orangi Town area arrested the head of a robbers gang and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from his possession.

The arrested was identified as Hassan alias Saddam, said a news release on Wednesday.

The arrested during preliminary investigations confessed to committing more than 25 robberies in SITE Area, Orangi Town and Baldia Town.

During the said robberies he snatched 6 motorcycles. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.

Arrested along with recovered arms and ammunition was handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

