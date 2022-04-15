Head of WHO visits BRSP Office Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The head of World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala along with his team on Friday visited Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) main office in Quetta.

General Manager Social Sector Services Siraj-ul-Haq Ghauri gave a comprehensive briefing on all the services provided by BRSP and especially in the health sector.

Addressing the gathering, Dr.

Palitha Mahipala said that due to the geographical reach of BRSP and community development projects in 27 districts of Balochistan, WHO considers to work with BRSP in future so that Balochistan's remote areas would be accessed.

Dr. Palitha also stressed the importance of working with all partners to improve the dilapidated state of health in Balochistan.

He also stressed the importance of research-backed health projects to address the challenges facing Balochistan.