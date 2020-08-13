Head Punjnad bridge to be operational from Aug 14

District administration has decided to make Head Punjnad bridge operational from August 14 for all types of transport after two years

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen said on Thursday that the bridge was closed on August 11, 2018 for repairing and reconstruction.

He said that development work has been completed and inspection of the bridge has been made by the concerned departments.

He said that the Head Punjnad bridge would be operational for general public from August 14.