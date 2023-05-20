UrduPoint.com

Head Rajkan Police Arrest Suspect, Recover Weapon

Published May 20, 2023

Head Rajkan police arrest suspect, recover weapon

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested a man and recovered an illegal weapon from his possession during a raid conducted in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in an area lying within jurisdiction of Head Rajkan police station.

The police have recovered an illegal repeater (a weapon) from the possession of the accused.

Head Rajkan police have registered a case against the suspect. Further probe was in process.

