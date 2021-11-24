UrduPoint.com

Head UNHCR Peshawar Calls On KP Governor

Wed 24th November 2021

Head UNHCR Peshawar calls on KP Governor

Head of UNHCR Sub Office Peshawar, Gayrat Ahmadshoev Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman and discussed matters relating to Afghan refugees and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Head of UNHCR Sub Office Peshawar, Gayrat Ahmadshoev Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman and discussed matters relating to Afghan refugees and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

He also discussed current situation of Afghanistan with KP governor and appreciated Pakistan government and people for hosting refugees.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Farman lauded the role of UNHCR to help out people during crises and said that Afghan refugees should be provided all the needed assistance in this hour of need.

He said that international community should also come forward and play their role to help Afghan refugees.

