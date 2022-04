Head USC KP assures to establish utility store at Daboori

Provincial Head Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehtab Banori Wednesday assured district administration Bannu to establish a utility store at Daboori, Orakzai Agency

He said this during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Orakzai.

He said that establishing utility store would facilitate people to get daily use edibles items on affordable prices.

Mehtab Banori also agreed to arrange a truck load of edibles items for people living in Daboori area.

Matters relating to provision of utility stores facilities in Orakzai were also discussed in the meeting.