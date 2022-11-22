Headmaster among 5 teachers served show-cause notices

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :education Authority Chief Executive Officer Iftikhar Khan paid surprise visit to different schools of tehsil Jarranwala on Tuesday.

He checked attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff, cleanliness, anti-dengue measures and educational patterns at the schools.

During his visit to Government Boys High School in a Jarranwala village, the chief executive officer found the head teacher late at the school upon which he was served show-cause notice. He also served show-cause notices on four other teachers of Government Girls High School 56-RB, Jarranwala over absence from duty.