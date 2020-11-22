UrduPoint.com
Headmaster Of Primary School Lost Life By Aerial Firing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Headmaster of primary school lost life by aerial firing

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Despite a strict ban on celebratory firing in the Hazara division, a headmaster of the local Primary school, Sunday lost his life by aerial firing during a marriage ceremony at Ghazi.

According to the police, an unknown person started aerial firing during the marriage ceremony of police employees Qaisar Shah's son.

As a result, Omer Rehman, headmaster of local primary school received number of bullets and died on the spot.

Police registered a case against an unknown person under section 302.

Later the body of the ill-fated headmaster handed over to the family.

