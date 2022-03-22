Headmaster suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District education Authority has suspended the Headmaster of Government High School for allegedly thrashing mathematics teacher of the school.

Thr CEO Kausar Hussain Bukhari also issued inquiry order against the school's Headmaster, Ejaz Hussain, located at Basti Mond in Khan Garh.

Earlier, a delegation of Punjab Teachers Union had called on CEO Education to inform him about happening of the fateful incident, was reported in the school a week ago here. The Union's office bearers thanked the authority for taking step to provide them justice.