UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Headmaster To Face Inquiry In Woods Theft Complaints

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Headmaster to face inquiry in woods theft complaints

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education has ordered an inquiry against headmaster of a school on allegations of selling woods of the school.

Taking action on repeated complaints regarding theft of school trees by the headmaster of Government middle School Dinga Korae Muhammad Imran, the CEO Syed Kosar Hussain Bukhari ordered inquiry against him.

Deputy District Education Officer Jatoi Naeem Akbar Laghari has been nominated as inquiry officer.

The CEO directed inquiry officer to complete inquiry as soon as possible and said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officers involved in causing loss to government institutions.

Related Topics

Education Dinga Jatoi Government

Recent Stories

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

13 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

54 minutes ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

14 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

14 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.