Headmaster to face inquiry in woods theft complaints

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education has ordered an inquiry against headmaster of a school on allegations of selling woods of the school.

Taking action on repeated complaints regarding theft of school trees by the headmaster of Government middle School Dinga Korae Muhammad Imran, the CEO Syed Kosar Hussain Bukhari ordered inquiry against him.

Deputy District Education Officer Jatoi Naeem Akbar Laghari has been nominated as inquiry officer.

The CEO directed inquiry officer to complete inquiry as soon as possible and said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officers involved in causing loss to government institutions.