UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Headmasters Association Elected Unopposed In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:06 PM

Headmasters association elected unopposed in Muzaffargarh

The new body of district headmasters association was elected unopposed here Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) -:The new body of district headmasters association was elected unopposed here Thursday.

DEO elementary Rana Muhammad Akram Shahid who supervised the process as election commissioner said that no candidate from any other panel submitted nomination papers till the last date and declared the candidates who had filed nomination papers as elected unopposed.

Rana Farzand Ali was elected unopposed as president, Saifur Rahman and Munazza Tauqir Hashmi as vice presidents, Tariq Mahmood Gishkori as general secretary,Ijaz Hussain Mahr as finance secretary,Muhammad Ansar as joint secretary, and Shayan Javed as press secretary.

Related Topics

Election From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Sarfraz deserves a place in team: Javed Miandad

6 minutes ago

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan agree in timetable for fili ..

6 minutes ago

30 kanals retrieved in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Man convicted in currency fraud case in Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

Russian sports minister denies doping data was fal ..

1 minute ago

DXB welcomes 64.5 million customers in first nine ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.