Headmasters association elected unopposed in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) -:The new body of district headmasters association was elected unopposed here Thursday.

DEO elementary Rana Muhammad Akram Shahid who supervised the process as election commissioner said that no candidate from any other panel submitted nomination papers till the last date and declared the candidates who had filed nomination papers as elected unopposed.

Rana Farzand Ali was elected unopposed as president, Saifur Rahman and Munazza Tauqir Hashmi as vice presidents, Tariq Mahmood Gishkori as general secretary,Ijaz Hussain Mahr as finance secretary,Muhammad Ansar as joint secretary, and Shayan Javed as press secretary.