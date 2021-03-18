UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Headmasters Protest Enters 3rd Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Headmasters protest enters 3rd day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The sit-in protest of government schools headmasters Thursday entered third day seeking their regularization despite fulfilling all the codal formalities in front of the Sindh Assembly building.

One of protesting teachers, Alamghir Shah told APP that it was third consecutive day of the protest but non of the official from provincial government had contacted them.

It seemed that the government was not serious to address their genuine demand, he added.

He said their protest demonstration would continue until they get their demand fulfilled.

However, the written test for the recruitment of headmasters and headmistresses (BPS-17) posts in schools of education and Literacy Department scheduled on March 22, has been postponed. More than 30,000 candidates were to appear in the test.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Protest Education March All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

11 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

11 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

20 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

41 minutes ago

150,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

41 minutes ago

DEWA CEO receives French Ambassador to the UAE

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.