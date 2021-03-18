Headmasters protest enters 3rd day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The sit-in protest of government schools headmasters Thursday entered third day seeking their regularization despite fulfilling all the codal formalities in front of the Sindh Assembly building.

One of protesting teachers, Alamghir Shah told APP that it was third consecutive day of the protest but non of the official from provincial government had contacted them.

It seemed that the government was not serious to address their genuine demand, he added.

He said their protest demonstration would continue until they get their demand fulfilled.

However, the written test for the recruitment of headmasters and headmistresses (BPS-17) posts in schools of education and Literacy Department scheduled on March 22, has been postponed. More than 30,000 candidates were to appear in the test.