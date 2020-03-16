Headmistress suspended in Faisalabad

A girls' high school headmistress was suspended on the charge of opening schools in violation of government instructions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) : A girls' high school headmistress was suspended on the charge of opening schools in violation of government instructions.

A spokesman of education department said on Monday the government had issued instructions for closure of educational institutions from March 14 to April 5, 2020 due to corona virus pandemic.

On a complaint, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali suspended headmistress Mrs. Rukhsana Ismaeel (BPS-19) of Govt Girls' High School H-block Gulistan Colony and sent the case to Secretary Schools Education Punjab Lahore for further departmental action against the headmistress under PEEDA Act 2006.