Headmistress suspended over corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Education Ali Ahmad Siyan on Thursday suspended a headmistress of Government Girls' Elementary school Chak No 214-RB on charges of corruption, bribe and abuse of powers.

A spokesman for the education department said the CEO Education received complaints against headmistress Sajida Parveen that she was involved in taking bribe from teachers and also collecting money from students under different heads which were not allowed by the government.

The deputy district officer Education (Females) was appointed an inquiry officer and during herinitial inquiry, the allegations were proved true. To which, the CEO Education suspended Sajida Parveenand further action was underway, the spokesman added.