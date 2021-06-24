UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Headmistress Suspended Over Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Headmistress suspended over corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Education Ali Ahmad Siyan on Thursday suspended a headmistress of Government Girls' Elementary school Chak No 214-RB on charges of corruption, bribe and abuse of powers.

A spokesman for the education department said the CEO Education received complaints against headmistress Sajida Parveen that she was involved in taking bribe from teachers and also collecting money from students under different heads which were not allowed by the government.

The deputy district officer Education (Females) was appointed an inquiry officer and during herinitial inquiry, the allegations were proved true. To which, the CEO Education suspended Sajida Parveenand further action was underway, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Corruption Education Money From Government

Recent Stories

PM encourages Microsoft to further expand its foot ..

2 minutes ago

PTA renews Telenor Pakistan’s license in AJK & G ..

16 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Umaid Asif suspe ..

32 minutes ago

Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-La ..

48 minutes ago

Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

48 minutes ago

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.