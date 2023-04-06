(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said the head of an institution should through his acts reflect that he was pursuing the collective thinking of the institution.

The demand of the political leadership, bar councils and civil society would be heeded as a larger apex court bench would settle the constitutional matters, he said while addressing the opening ceremony of the Lawyers Complex.

The Lawyers Complex was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and other cabinet members were also present at the ceremony.

Azam Tarar said today he was happy to see the gathering of the members of Islamabad Bar Association, Islamabad Bar Council and Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

The lawyers' leadership had congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on taking over the charge of the office in April 2022 and the prime minister had thanked them for supporting the democratic forces, he added.

The Law Minister said after the no-confidence motion, there was a peaceful transfer of power and the government was continuing its journey.

He said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was promoting lawyer-friendly policies. For the first time in the country's history, the prime minister allocated an amount of Rs 500 million in the 2022 budget on account of grants for bar councils, he added.

Azam Tarar said the president had signed the Lawyers Protection and Welfare Act which was pending for many years, under which the package of Grade 18 employees would be given to the martyred lawyers.

He said the lawyers' community played a positive role in the constitutional crisis. They demanded that a full court Supreme Court bench should be formed for hearing the constitutional case regarding the holding of the election in two provinces.