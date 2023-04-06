Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Head's Acts Should Reflect Collective Thinking Of Institution: Federal Minister Of Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Head's acts should reflect collective thinking of institution: Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said the head of an institution should through his acts reflect that he was pursuing the collective thinking of the institution.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said the head of an institution should through his acts reflect that he was pursuing the collective thinking of the institution.

The demand of the political leadership, bar councils and civil society would be heeded as a larger apex court bench would settle the constitutional matters, he said while addressing the opening ceremony of the Lawyers Complex.

The Lawyers Complex was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and other cabinet members were also present at the ceremony.

Azam Tarar said today he was happy to see the gathering of the members of Islamabad Bar Association, Islamabad Bar Council and Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

The lawyers' leadership had congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on taking over the charge of the office in April 2022 and the prime minister had thanked them for supporting the democratic forces, he added.

The Law Minister said after the no-confidence motion, there was a peaceful transfer of power and the government was continuing its journey.

He said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was promoting lawyer-friendly policies. For the first time in the country's history, the prime minister allocated an amount of Rs 500 million in the 2022 budget on account of grants for bar councils, he added.

Azam Tarar said the president had signed the Lawyers Protection and Welfare Act which was pending for many years, under which the package of Grade 18 employees would be given to the martyred lawyers.

He said the lawyers' community played a positive role in the constitutional crisis. They demanded that a full court Supreme Court bench should be formed for hearing the constitutional case regarding the holding of the election in two provinces.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Interior Minister Budget Civil Society Lawyers Law Minister Rana SanaUllah April Islamabad High Court Government Cabinet Million Court

Recent Stories

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Corres ..

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Correspondent Gershkovich on April 1 ..

14 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review security arrangements for Y ..

Meeting held to review security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

14 minutes ago
 US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, ..

US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, Not Taliban - State Dept.

11 minutes ago
 Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenc ..

Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison - Co ..

11 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrai ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrainian Soldiers During Operation ..

11 minutes ago
 PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur courts arrest to poli ..

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur courts arrest to police

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.