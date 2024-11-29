Heads of colleges with best first-year enrollment awarded certificates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Special Secretary for Higher Education Southern Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed awarded commendation certificates to the heads of government colleges in Bahawalpur division with the best first-year enrollment.

A ceremony was held in this regard at the Government Graduate College for Women Dubai Mahal Road Bahawalpur. The event was attended by the Director of Colleges for Bahawalpur Division, the Principal of the Government Graduate College for Women Dubai Mahal Road Bahawalpur, and Principals from other colleges, teachers, and administrative officials.

In his address, the Special Secretary for Higher Education Southern Punjab stated that providing the youth with quality education and training is the government's top priority, and all resources are being utilized by the education department in this regard.

He said that the large number of enrollments in public colleges indicates that the public's trust in the educational facilities provided by these institutions is increasing. He noted that the academic results of public colleges are outstanding, and through various extracurricular activities, the new generation is being prepared to face future challenges. He urged teachers to dedicate all their energies to the education and training of the youth so that they can become the best and most useful citizens of society.

The Director of Colleges provided a briefing on the enrollment campaign and educational performance of colleges in Bahawalpur Division, while the Principal of the college informed the participants about the college's performance.