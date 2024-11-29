Open Menu

Heads Of Colleges With Best First-year Enrollment Awarded Certificates

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Heads of colleges with best first-year enrollment awarded certificates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Special Secretary for Higher Education Southern Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed awarded commendation certificates to the heads of government colleges in Bahawalpur division with the best first-year enrollment.

A ceremony was held in this regard at the Government Graduate College for Women Dubai Mahal Road Bahawalpur. The event was attended by the Director of Colleges for Bahawalpur Division, the Principal of the Government Graduate College for Women Dubai Mahal Road Bahawalpur, and Principals from other colleges, teachers, and administrative officials.

In his address, the Special Secretary for Higher Education Southern Punjab stated that providing the youth with quality education and training is the government's top priority, and all resources are being utilized by the education department in this regard.

He said that the large number of enrollments in public colleges indicates that the public's trust in the educational facilities provided by these institutions is increasing. He noted that the academic results of public colleges are outstanding, and through various extracurricular activities, the new generation is being prepared to face future challenges. He urged teachers to dedicate all their energies to the education and training of the youth so that they can become the best and most useful citizens of society.

The Director of Colleges provided a briefing on the enrollment campaign and educational performance of colleges in Bahawalpur Division, while the Principal of the college informed the participants about the college's performance.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Dubai Road Bahawalpur Sarfraz Ahmed Women Event All From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

56 minutes ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

58 minutes ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

1 hour ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

2 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

3 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

5 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

8 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

19 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

19 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan