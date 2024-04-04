Heads of government schools in KP ordered to cancel self-vacations for exam preparation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Assistant Director (General) Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar has directed all the heads, and principals of the government schools to immediately cancel the self-vacations announced for the students of classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th.

According to a letter issued by the Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all the heads and principals of the government schools to immediately cancel the self-vacation practices and should start normal classes for the students of classes 9th, 10, 11th, and 12 respectively, otherwise, stern action would be taken against the school management.

It has been observed through complaints that have been submitted from various quarters including parents, and guardians regarding self-vacations being observed by the majority of the schools for the preparations of the examination which badly affects the education system as well as students’ education health.

Therefore, the management of these schools is asked to strictly direct all heads of government institutions to immediately cancel the self-vacations made by the students in preparation for exams and continue teaching those students in the schools. Furthermore such practices by the staff and students should be abolished once and for all.

The Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also issued notices of self-inflicted holidays of the Matriculation and Intermediate students of Peshawar. It is worth mentioning here that the matriculation exams will be held on April 18 and many of the government schools have released children.

