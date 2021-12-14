Heads of medical colleges, universities meet Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pechoho and heads of Private Medical Universities and Colleges of Sindh Tuesday discussed the matter related to the admissions in the medical colleges and universities

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that students with 50 percent marks in MDCAT, are allowed to get admission in medical universities and colleges in Sindh, said a statement.

As per the decision of Sindh Cabinet, a notification has been issued, according to which private colleges can start the admission process, Dr. Azra Pechoho said.

She said that private colleges are playing their part in the field of medical education and healthcare services.

She said that we wish that no seat of private college remained vacant and priority should be given in admission to holder of Sindh's domicile.

Dr. Azra said that for admission in the private colleges, after Sindh, the students from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and then Balochistan should be given priority in admission, in the second phase.

The meeting was informed that there are 29 private institutes in Sindh, including 17 medical and 12 dental colleges.

It was also discussed in the meeting that for the private medical colleges, the admitting university should be selected from the public sector.

It was also discussed that the Admitting University for private colleges will not only look into the matter of admissions but will also take legal action on the PMC's steps regarding future admissions.