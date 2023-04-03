Heads of police stations to declare assets for transparency in policing affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad police officials have been directed to ensure transparency as well as professional attitude in policing affairs and to disclose their assets as well.

These directions were made by City Police Officer (CPO) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari in a meeting held on other day. He directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) to declare their assets as a measure to ensure transparency in policing affairs.

The meeting was presided by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan and performance of police officials and their efforts in curbing crime were reviewed. It was attended among others by CPO/DIG Operations, AIGs, SSP Operations, SSP CTD, Zonal DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs of police stations.

CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that present and former SHOs should work together and to make a concrete action plan to deal with criminal elements including proclaimed offenders.

He directed the investigation officers to meet with the complainants and brief them about the development of their cases. He said that the weekly performance of each officer will be reviewed.

He said that cleanliness of the police stations should be taken care of and biometric attendance should be ensured in all wings of the operations division. He also directed to make patrolling system more efficient.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad reviewed performance of each police officer and said that all officers should adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent crime in their respective areas.

Safe city monitoring should be implemented at police station level to help SHOs in tracing criminal elements at the earliest, he added.

He further instructed that the SHOs should spend time in the police stations and focus on resolving the cases on logical and professional grounds. The IGP Islamabad said that a special plan should be made to eliminate serious crimes, especially street crime, and special attention to be given to curbing drug trafficking, especially in educational institutions.

He said that postmortem should be conducted in case of any suspicious death while crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons to be accelerated. More personnel are being provided in police stations, he said adding that special campaign against offenders should be continued and they should be brought to justice.

He emphasized that the challans of the under investigation cases should be completed as soon as possible and to be submitted in relevant courts. In the meeting, IGP Islamabad listened to the problems of all the SHOs and said that their problems will be solved on a priority basis.

The IGP Islamabad said that all officers should work hard and ensure teamwork for success against crime. Islamabad police stand with their personnel, he said and asked senior officers to be an example for their subordinates.