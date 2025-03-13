HEAL PAKISTAN conference unites leaders for climate action, sustainable development

NESPAK, in strategic partnership with Synergy Inc., successfully organised the HEAL PAKISTAN Conference on Thursday at a hotel in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) NESPAK, in strategic partnership with Synergy Inc., successfully organised the HEAL PAKISTAN Conference on Thursday at a hotel in Lahore.

The campaign was officially inaugurated at NESPAK House, Lahore, by Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director and President of NESPAK. Later, he welcomed esteemed guests at the PC Hotel, where the two-day conference took place. In his opening remarks, Mr. Khan emphasized the urgent need for environmental sustainability and proactive measures to combat climate change.

Ambrin Sipra, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Inc., addressed the audience, presenting key insights on "App Demonstration – A Digital Leap for Environmental and Infrastructure Integration" and "Technology and Sustainability—Bridging the Gap Between Policy and Practice."

Prominent stakeholders delivered keynote addresses on crucial climate and sustainability topics:

- M. Imran, DG SUPARCO: Discussed policy direction for data integration and the necessity of using local satellite-based data to tackle climate change challenges.

- Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Additional DG EPA: Highlighted the regulatory framework for sustainable urbanization.

- Zeeshan Usman, Director Engineering, LDA: Stressed the importance of ensuring essential services are within a 15-minute distance to reduce emissions and promote pedestrian-friendly transport options. He emphasized collaborative efforts among like-minded individuals to find viable climate solutions.

- Professor Catalina Turcu, University College London: Outlined the health impacts of climate change, including heat waves and poor air quality.

- Vice President, Bank of Punjab (BOP): Discussed financial models supporting green infrastructure development.

- Kamal Ali Haider, Member Judicial Water and Environment Commission of Punjab: Advocated for balancing existing landscapes with green interventions, urging urban planners to integrate current green spaces rather than displacing them.

- Director, Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC): Highlighted the urgent need for climate financing and collective action to address climate challenges.

The conference brought together policymakers, environmental experts, urban planners, and industry leaders to tackle Pakistan’s most pressing climate and sustainability issues. Through collaborative discussions, policy dialogues, and strategic planning, the initiative aims to chart a path toward a climate-resilient Pakistan, ensuring both environmental sustainability and economic growth.

HEAL PAKISTAN is part of the Green Punjab Initiative launched by the government of Punjab, spearheaded by NESPAK in collaboration with Synergy Inc. This ambitious initiative seeks to promote sustainable development and climate resilience across the country.

“HEAL PAKISTAN is more than just a conference—it is a movement. This initiative calls for immediate action, innovative policy reforms, and sustainable solutions to safeguard Pakistan’s future,” said a NESPAK spokesperson.

With Synergy Inc. as a strategic partner, HEAL PAKISTAN is not only setting the agenda but also driving actionable solutions. By leveraging industry expertise and sustainability-focused innovation, the initiative aims to transform discussions into concrete climate action, policy implementation, and lasting change.

As Pakistan faces unprecedented environmental and economic challenges, HEAL PAKISTAN marks a significant step in aligning the nation’s development goals with global climate commitments. This initiative represents a bold move towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.