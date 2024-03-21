Open Menu

Health Activists Appreciate IMF Recommendations For Uniform Tax Structure On Tobacco Products

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Health activists appreciate IMF recommendations for uniform tax structure on tobacco products

Health activists have thrown their support behind the International Monetary Fund's recommendations for Pakistan, with a specific focus on restructuring tobacco taxation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Health activists have thrown their support behind the International Monetary Fund's recommendations for Pakistan, with a specific focus on restructuring tobacco taxation.

During the event "Fuelling Economic Growth through Increased Tobacco Taxation" organized by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC), health activists urged the Government of Pakistan to transition to a single tier tobacco taxation system, thereby eliminating the second tier.

This strategic move is deemed essential not only for boosting revenue but also for relieving the healthcare cost burdens imposed by tobacco-related illnesses.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head Campaign for Tobacco Free kids (CTFK), highlighted the alignment between the IMF's recommendations and the ongoing discussions with Pakistan.

These discussions aim at tackling the nation's fiscal and external sustainability weaknesses while fostering economic recovery and inclusive growth. A key component involves strengthening public finance through gradual fiscal consolidation, broadening the tax network, and improving tax administration to enhance debt sustainability.

Malik Imran emphasized the urgent need to tie these objectives with tobacco taxation, stressing the imperative of reforming Pakistan's cigarette taxation system.

He further emphasized that revitalizing Pakistan's cigarette taxation system transcends mere fiscal considerations;

it is a matter of urgent public health concern. He lamented that despite the substantial taxes imposed on cigarettes, the revenue generated falls short of covering the healthcare costs incurred due to smoking-related illnesses.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, taxes covered a meager 16% of these expenses, indicating a significant decline from 19.5% in 2019.

Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Program Manager at SPARC, underscored the alarming prevalence of tobacco use in this country. With approximately 31.9 million adults aged 15 years and above reported as current tobacco users, constituting nearly 19.7% of the adult population, the dire consequences of tobacco consumption extend far beyond individual health.

Dr. Khalil reiterated that over 160,000 deaths are attributed to smoking-related illnesses annually, amounting to a staggering 1.6% of the nation's GDP each year.

Dr. Khalil stressed the urgent need for immediate action to bridge the gap between tobacco tax revenue and healthcare costs. He advocated for the adoption of a Single Tier Tobacco Taxation System, as recommended by the IMF, as a means to not only bolster revenue but also to alleviate the health and economic burdens associated with tobacco consumption.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF 2019 Event From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Quality of essential items monitoring on daily bas ..

Quality of essential items monitoring on daily basis: Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding permission to ca ..

SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election

8 minutes ago
 Provision of quality medicines to be ensured

Provision of quality medicines to be ensured

3 minutes ago
 South Punjab schools to witness Miyawaki boom with ..

South Punjab schools to witness Miyawaki boom with plantation of 3.8m saplings

3 minutes ago
 IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB prog ..

IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme

8 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters

8 minutes ago
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

12 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

8 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on ..

DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals

22 minutes ago
 KP Govt to launch work place-based technical train ..

KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM

22 minutes ago
 Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, ..

Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence

22 minutes ago
 KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for t ..

KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan