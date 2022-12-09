UrduPoint.com

Health Activists Concerned Over Increasing Number Of Tobacco Users

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Health activists concerned over increasing number of tobacco users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :In a dialogue with media, organized by Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC), health activists have showed concern over the increasing number of children involved in some kind of consuming tobacco.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head, Campaign for Tobacco Free kids (CTFK) said that tobacco consumption has become a pandemic in Pakistan with over 31 million people consuming tobacco in some form.

Around 170,000 people die due to tobacco-induced diseases every year.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager, SPARC, mentioned that children and low-income people are Primary users of tobacco products. More than 1200 children start smoking every day in Pakistan and tobacco industry is in hunt for more trial subjects. It is up to the government, civil society, academia and media to unite and put a barrier against this industry which is trying to derail our future by putting our children at risk.

