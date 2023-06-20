UrduPoint.com

Health Adviser Applauds RMI's Research Excellence, Urges Universities To Follow Suit

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister on Health, Dr Riaz Anwar on Tuesday underscored the crucial role of research advancement in driving societal progress and urged universities to follow in RMI's footsteps in the realm of research

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister on Health, Dr Riaz Anwar on Tuesday underscored the crucial role of research advancement in driving societal progress and urged universities to follow in RMI's footsteps in the realm of research.

The minister was addressing the International Conference of Health Research (ICHR-23) organized by Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD) of Rehman Medical Institute (RMI).

The research conference has attracted participants from domestic and international spheres, further highlighting its global impact. Over the course of the three-day conference, more than 500 accomplished researchers will present their groundbreaking research papers, fostering an environment conducive to knowledge exchange and collaboration.

He commended RMI in his keynote speech, expressing his admiration, Dr.

Anwar extended heartfelt appreciation to Principal Dr. Ghulam Rasool of Rahman College of Dentistry and his dedicated team for organizing the research conference of unparalleled significance.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Principal Dr. Rasool seized the opportunity to announce that this international conference would ignite a complete transformation in the field of research.

Furthermore, he revealed the exciting news that Rahman University, poised to become Pakistan's first institution dedicated to conducting research of international standards, is on the verge of establishment.

The recognition and commendation from Health Advisor Dr. Riaz Anwar reinforced RMI's commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research. With its visionary initiatives, RMI sets a new benchmark for academic excellence and innovation in the country.

