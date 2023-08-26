Open Menu

Health Adviser Takes Immediate Action About Shortage Of Medicines In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Health Adviser takes immediate action about shortage of medicines in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The provincial government has written a letter to the Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the availability of essential medicines and directed him to submit an immediate report on the matter of public interest besides ensuring best healthcare facilities to the general public.

There have been incidents of shortage of medicines in various hospitals, RHCs and BHOs and treatment of patients is compromised due to lack of medicines, the letter said. In the letter, it has been told to all the concerned quarters to overcome the report of shortages and inconsistent availability of essential medicines in various hospitals, Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) within the province.

Such shortages can have severe consequences on patients' care, leading to compromised treatment outcomes and under stress on both patients and healthcare providers, the letter says.

The Adviser to the Chief Minister on Health Dr. Riaz Anwar while taking serious notes of the issue, directed the DG Health to ensure all such essential medicines in all health facilities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The DG Health has directed intervention and protective measures to address this issue on priority basis. The Adviser directed the Health authorities to take necessary action accordingly and comply and submit a complete report immediately. The matter is of top priority looking after ensuring healthcare facilities to the general public, otherwise serious action would be taken against all those using delaying tactics.

The letter said that the supply of medicines should be ensured in all health centers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and steps should be taken immediately to solve the problem of medicines besides the report regarding medicines should be sent for submission to the competent authority.

