Health adviser visits Hayatabad Burn Centre

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ihtesham Ali, Wednesday visited Hayatabad Burn and Plastic Surgery Centre and inspected its various departments.

He met with patients and inquired about their well-being and status of facilities being provided to them. He was briefed by Director Burn Center, Dr.

Tehmidullah about the treatment of patients and existing surgical facilities.

He was told that center was established in 2018 and consists 120 beds, Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Center and eight operation theatres that are equipped with modern facilities to treat burn patients.

He said that center would soon sign a memorandum of understanding with Afghanistan for the treatment of burn patients. He told that center is only facility in Pakistan that are offering lymphatic surgeries.