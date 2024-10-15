Health adviser visits UNICEF Office Peshawar

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health Ihtisham Ali and Health Secretary Adeel Shah visited UNICEF Peshawar office and express gratitude for support and assistance being provided to provincial health authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health Ihtisham Ali and Health Secretary Adeel Shah visited UNICEF Peshawar office and express gratitude for support and assistance being provided to provincial health authorities.

They were received by UNICEF Health Team Lead Dr Inamullah, Program Manager Wisam Hazem and Nutrition Specialist Ayeen Afridi.

Speaking on the occasion, Ihtisham Ali expressed his gratitude to UNICEF for its invaluable support, particularly in ensuring the provision of healthcare services in remote areas and enhancing immunization efforts.

He highlighted that health department would collaborate closely with UNICEF in its future planning, ensuring that the department's needs are reflected in UNICEF’s strategies.

He also urged UNICEF to continue supporting the revitalization of Primary healthcare.

UNICEF representatives briefed the adviser on their five-year program (2023-2027) which includes assistance in various health sectors such as polio eradication, maternal and child health, nutrition and more.

Health adviser Ihtisham Ali was also informed about the alarming malnutrition situation among children in KP. The briefing further highlighted high neonatal mortality rate in the province which remains above the target set by Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

