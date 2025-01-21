Health Advisor calls for accountability, improved performance

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Advisor on Health, Ihtesham Ali, while addressing the third District Health Officers (DHO) Conference, emphasized the need for improved performance, warning under performing DHOs to reform their approach or face consequences.

He stated that DHOs who delay releasing funds to public-private partnership hospitals would be held accountable and removed from their positions if necessary.

The advisor announced a strict ban on cross-cadre postings to ensure that relevant positions are filled by professionals from the appropriate cadre.

Acknowledging exemplary performance, he awarded appreciation certificates to the DHOs of Malakand, Kohat, and Khyber for their outstanding contributions.

Additionally, he urged the immediate utilization of funds lying idle in Primary Care Management Committees (PCMCs) to provide relief to the public.

The conference was attended by Secretary Health Adeel Shah, Special Secretary Health Habibullah, Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Chief of the Health Sector Reforms Unit (HSRU), Regional Directors, Program Directors, and all DHOs.

Key topics discussed included human resources in hospitals, availability of medicines, immunization, DHIS-2 reporting, polio eradication, and other health-related matters.

A special review of vertical health programs was also presented for the first time in the DHO Conference.

Dr. Ejaz, Director IMU, provided an update on decisions made during the last two DHO Conferences.

He highlighted that 86% of districts in settled areas had placed medicine orders through the newly launched CM Medicine Ordering Portal. Out of 33 non-compliant vendors who failed to supply medicines on time, orders were canceled in 27 districts.

The performance of DHOs was evaluated, with a special focus on the implementation of vertical programs.

The DHO of Malakand was specifically lauded for redistributing existing medicine stock from health centers to facilities where medicines were urgently needed. This initiative increased medicine availability from 49% to 80% in the district.

The conference highlighted several key achievements including increases in OPD visit in 25-district compared to the previous month. A significant improvement in medicine availability in 23 districts.

Director General Drugs and pharmacy Services told that out of 7,217 medicine samples tested, 6,888 were cleared. However, 15 districts were reported to have issues with the functionality of medical equipment. In December, 1,506 childbirths were recorded at public health centers across the province.

Despite progress, it was noted that none of the 80 Category-D hospitals in the province achieved the benchmark of providing 80% of the 200 essential medicines.

The Health Department remains committed to strengthening the healthcare system and ensuring timely service delivery for the public.